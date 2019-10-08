Warchant TV: OL gets lift as FSU prepares for Clemson
FSU hopes to receive a lift on the offensive line as senior Cole Minshew (neck) returned to practice on Tuesday. Left tackle Jauan Williams also continues to incorporate back into the mix missing two weeks due to an ankle injury. Florida State faces #2 Clemson Saturday on ABC at 3:30 p.m.
** Don't miss out on our exclusive FSU sports coverage. 30-day Free Trial
---------------------------------------------------
Talk about this story with other Florida State football fans in the Tribal Council