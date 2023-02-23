FSU prepares for Super Regional-type road trip to TCU
Florida State opened the season against a pair of quality mid-majors in James Madison and Jacksonville. Now the fun begins.
The Seminoles (4-0) travel to play at No. 8 TCU (3-1) in a three-game series that begins Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET.
“This is a challenge — this is a Super Regional,” FSU coach Link Jarrett said. “They run. They're talented. They have two Team USA relievers. This is a handful. It's a great atmosphere.”
FSU got a taste of playing on the road on Tuesday, falling behind early 2-0 before pulling away and taking an 11-2 win at Jacksonville University. But there’s a difference between a drive to Jacksonville and playing the Dolphins in front of a stadium full of FSU fans and one in Fort Worth, Texas, in front of thousands of TCU fans.
“The first true trip,” Jarrett said. “Tuesday is a midweek trip. This is really a trip. And you get to evaluate and assess what you see out of your opponent, three games in a row on the road. You have to deal with a crowd that is not for you. They're against you. And it's different. …
“So taking the things you do and not changing and not wavering and walking off the airplane, off the bus, into foreign territory and functioning like you function at home is something you have to do if you're going to be a nationally prominent organization. And we have to do that. This is as good a challenge as anybody will face this weekend on the road.”
Jarrett is weighing how much to push the players. Wednesday’s practice was lighter, following the drive to Jacksonville and back. He also opted not to hold a practice later Thursday night at TCU. He knows a number of the Seminoles’ high school players are making the adjustment from seven-inning to nine-inning games as well as a longer road trip and the added emotions of a road setting at TCU.
“Those young kids are very important,” Jarrett said. “They're obviously talented. And we just need to keep nurturing them and bringing them along, knowing they're going to do some things that are exceptional. And they're going to also go through some things that the young guys go through and that will be the first time they experienced it. And it's going to be the first time they experienced it with the nation watching them.”
Just four games into the season, the Horned Frogs are already well-tested after playing three SEC teams at a neutral-site tournament in Arlington, Texas. TCU knocked off top-10 opponents Vanderbilt and Arkansas before falling to Missouri in 10 innings.
The Horned Frogs scored a combined 37 runs over the weekend and have a .478 on-base percentage. TCU also leaned on the bullpen in all three games. Right-handed reliever Kole Klecker allowed just an earned run in 4.1 innings and struck out six (while not allowing a walk) as the Horned Frogs defeated Arkansas 18-6.
Shortstop Jordan Carrion leads FSU with a .625 batting average and leads the ACC with 10 RBI. He has four doubles in four games. Cam Smith has two home runs and two doubles. The Seminoles have scored 45 runs and have a .471 on-base percentage.
Rotation shuffled
Jarrett announced on Thursday that Jackson Baumeister would start on Friday night as Carson Montgomery needs some extra time after feeling some minor tightness in his leg. A full story on FSU’s rotation for the TCU series is here.
Scheduling thoughts
Jarrett didn’t have much say in building FSU’s 2023 schedule, which was constructed in large part before he was hired in June. The Seminoles played host to TCU in 2022 and are now making the return trip. FSU will also play four ACC road series against ranked teams: No. 19 Virginia, No. 22 Miami, No. 21 NC State and No. 16 Louisville.
And the Seminoles play No. 7 Florida in Gainesville, Jacksonville and Tallahassee.
“Our road schedule is probably the most difficult I've ever seen when you look at where we're going starting with where we're going today,” Jarrett said.
Neutral-site series
Jarrett was asked if FSU could play a neutral-site series in Florida, similar to how TCU opened in nearby Arlington, Texas, at the Rangers’ home park. Could the Seminoles be a part of a Sunshine State-based, neutral-site college baseball event?
“There are creative ways we can do things in this geographic region to combine in-state schools or conference vs. conference schools,” Jarrett said. “I think all of that is great. I didn't build the schedule this year and I really probably had my hand in the finishing touches of next year just because you have to stay so far out.”
Jarrett said he has booked FSU for a neutral-site series, mentioning 2026 and the Arlington, Texas, event.
FSU-TCU times / live stream
FSU faces TCU on Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET, followed by games on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET and Sunday at 2 p.m. ET.
The games will be streamed live on Big 12 Now / ESPN+. If you don't have the ESPN+ service, it's $9.99 per month.
Follow The Osceola on Facebook
Follow The Osceola on Twitter
Subscribe to the Osceola's YouTube channel
Subscribe to the Osceola's podcasts on Apple
Subscribe to the Osceola's podcasts on Spotify