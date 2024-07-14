FSU preseason preview: Defensive ends
It would appear that Florida State was well aware of exactly how much it would miss Jared Verse on its 2024 defensive line.The Albany transfer was a force in his two seasons with the Seminoles, rac...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news