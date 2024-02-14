Class of 2025 cornerback prospect Jett White has been committed to Maryland for just over a month but that hasn't slowed down FSU from trying to flip the rising senior from Miami (Fla.) Edison High. The attention he is receiving from the Seminoles coaching staff and the relationships he is building with head coach Mike Norvell, assistant coaches Pat Surtain and Randy Shannon, as well as defensive analyst Greg Moss has led to White setting an official visit date with Florida State.

"Yes, I will take an official visit on June 14th," answered White when asked if he planned to make a trip to Tallahassee. "And I will probably visit some time before that." White is hearing from a variety of coaches and support staff at FSU and their message has been straight forward. "They are putting the full-court press on me," said White. "Coach Norvell, Coach Moss, Coach Surtain and Coach Shannon, the message is clear, they want me."

White, who is the 29th-best cornerback in the class of 2025, likes FSU past, present and future. "They have a rich tradition and are known to have great cornerback play," said White of FSU. "I haven't visited yet, but I will be up there soon to check out campus. They are heading in the right direction. They were snubbed in the playoffs but there knocking on the door." He also appreciates the way the Seminoles' coaching staff communicates with him. "I love the honesty," said White. "They're not sugarcoating anything. They say what they mean, and I love that were on the same page about everything."