During his press conference Sunday morning at Florida State Media Day, first-year head coach Willie Taggart said he is not yet ready to name a starting quarterback.

But Taggart did offer a couple of insights into his thinking process. And he acknowledged that sophomore James Blackman and redshirt freshman Bailey Hockman have a bit of an edge on junior Deondre Francois because they had the opportunity to go through spring drills.

Francois missed nearly all of the 2017 season and all of spring practice with a knee injury.

Taggart said the practice "reps" Blackman and Hockman took during the spring gave them an advantage on Franocis when it came to executing his offense. But he added that he has been impressed by how Francois has picked things up since returning for preseason camp.

Taggart said all three quarterbacks had good moments during Saturday's first scrimmage, and he was most pleased that they committed no turnovers. He said he is eager to see how they play in the final preseason scrimmage next weekend.

