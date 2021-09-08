FSU QB commit Chris Parson raves about first game at Doak
While he's originally from Dallas, Florida State quarterback commit Chris Parson is now wreaking havoc on defenses at Ravenwood High in Brentwood, Tenn.
Parson is considered one of the most electric playmakers for the 2023 class at the quarterback position, and this past weekend, he made his way to Tallahassee for his first-ever game experience at Doak Campbell Stadium.
It's safe to say it was memorable.
"I got there Saturday and I was chilling in Thomasville with some family," Parson said. "We then got up there on Sunday, ate and chopped it up with a lot of other recruits. Then we headed to the field for the pregame warmups. The excitement was very pumped up ... and we witnessed a thriller.
"Oh man. That atmosphere was like nothing I've ever seen. I wanted to get out there on the field. We all wished FSU would have won, but we will get there. I'm so excited I came down for this game."
Parson wasn't just in Tallahassee to see a big game at his future school. He was there to do some serious recruiting for the Seminoles' future classes.
"I spent a lot of time with [tight end] Randy Pittman, [wide receiver] Jalen Brown, [defensive end] Lamont Green," the quarterback said. "That was some of the main guys I spent a lot of time with. It was a chance to really build relationships with these guys, so they trust you. So that was special -- getting that experience so they can all get comfortable with me."
Brown, a four-star recruit out of Miami, definitely got a lot of Parson's attention during the two-day visit. And the quarterback said he could tell that Brown is high on the Seminoles.
"It was great. Him and I hit it off early from the start," Parson said. "Great receiver, but an even better person. With me, I was just letting him know what the culture and family is like here, who's he's going to get coached by in Coach Dugans (wide receivers coach Ron Dugans), and his history. Then him and I having that connection and what I bring to the table as a QB.
"He really likes FSU a lot. I think we have a really good chance to land him. He has a lot of great offers, but I really think FSU is separating themselves apart for him. I think it's the family atmosphere that he likes so much in my opinion. Those are big with him. That's just my opinion."
