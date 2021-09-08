FSU QB commit Chris Parson raves about first game at Doak

While he's originally from Dallas, Florida State quarterback commit Chris Parson is now wreaking havoc on defenses at Ravenwood High in Brentwood, Tenn.

Parson is considered one of the most electric playmakers for the 2023 class at the quarterback position, and this past weekend, he made his way to Tallahassee for his first-ever game experience at Doak Campbell Stadium.

It's safe to say it was memorable.

"I got there Saturday and I was chilling in Thomasville with some family," Parson said. "We then got up there on Sunday, ate and chopped it up with a lot of other recruits. Then we headed to the field for the pregame warmups. The excitement was very pumped up ... and we witnessed a thriller.

"Oh man. That atmosphere was like nothing I've ever seen. I wanted to get out there on the field. We all wished FSU would have won, but we will get there. I'm so excited I came down for this game."