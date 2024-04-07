Florida State commitment Tramell Jones has earned an invitation to the prestigious Elite 11 Finals camp this summer.

"Blessed to be a part of the largest quarterback fraternity," Jones posted on X on Sunday afternoon.

The 6-foot-1, 195-pound Jones committed to FSU on April 1, 2023. He has been a frequent visitor to the FSU campus, including January and March.

Jones completed 183 of 302 passes (606.6 percent) for 3,195 yards, 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions as a junior in 2023. He and receiver Jaime Ffrench led Mandarin to the state championship game, which was played at Florida A&M's Bragg Stadium.