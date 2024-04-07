FSU QB commit Tramell Jones earns Elite 11 Finals invitation
Florida State commitment Tramell Jones has earned an invitation to the prestigious Elite 11 Finals camp this summer.
"Blessed to be a part of the largest quarterback fraternity," Jones posted on X on Sunday afternoon.
The 6-foot-1, 195-pound Jones committed to FSU on April 1, 2023. He has been a frequent visitor to the FSU campus, including January and March.
Jones completed 183 of 302 passes (606.6 percent) for 3,195 yards, 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions as a junior in 2023. He and receiver Jaime Ffrench led Mandarin to the state championship game, which was played at Florida A&M's Bragg Stadium.
The Jacksonville Mandarin star has thrown for 6,758 yards and 70 touchdowns with 21 interceptions in his career, completing 58.4 percent of his passes.
The Elite 11 camp is held in June in Los Angeles.
Current FSU freshmen Luke Kromenhoek and Trever Jackson took part in the Elite 11 competition in 2023.
