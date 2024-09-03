in other news
It's Murphy's law in all facets for Florida State at the moment.
While the Seminoles have found themselves off to a 0-2 start for the first time since 2021, the centerpiece of their 2025 recruiting class has suffered a serious ankle injury that will likely end his senior season.
Four-star QB commit Tramell Jones Jr. was carted off the field during the first quarter of Jacksonville (Fla.) Mandarin's game against Atlantic Coast High School (Fla.). It was later confirmed by a source to The Osceola that Jones suffered a broken ankle and will be sidelined for the rest of his senior year.
It was just the second game of the season for Jones, following a dominant performance in the season opener where he went 15 for 17, throwing for 297 yards and 3 TD's.
"I would like to thank everyone for reaching out and having me in your prayers and concerned about my well being," Jones began his social media post on Tuesday morning. "This is a minor setback and I will be back very soon. I will continue to be active and supporting my Mandarin Mustang family as they make another state run. I have no doubt they have enough to get the job done."
Jones then addressed his commitment to Florida State.
"I will also still be actively recruiting for Florida State University. I'm committed to my goals I have set forth over the past years. Failure is not an option when you have your mind set for greatness. +2 #GoNoles."
Jones has been committed to the Seminoles since April 1, 2023 and is the longest standing commitment of Mike Norvell's 2025 recruiting class.
