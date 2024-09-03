It's Murphy's law in all facets for Florida State at the moment.

While the Seminoles have found themselves off to a 0-2 start for the first time since 2021, the centerpiece of their 2025 recruiting class has suffered a serious ankle injury that will likely end his senior season.

Four-star QB commit Tramell Jones Jr. was carted off the field during the first quarter of Jacksonville (Fla.) Mandarin's game against Atlantic Coast High School (Fla.). It was later confirmed by a source to The Osceola that Jones suffered a broken ankle and will be sidelined for the rest of his senior year.

It was just the second game of the season for Jones, following a dominant performance in the season opener where he went 15 for 17, throwing for 297 yards and 3 TD's.