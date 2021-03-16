 FSU Football recruiting Hot Board: Breaking down the QBs for 2022
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-03-16 11:36:12 -0500') }} football Edit

FSU QB Hot Board: Latest intel, predictions for Seminoles' top targets

Michael Langston • Warchant
Recruiting Analyst
@MichaelWarchant
Recruiting analyst for Warchant for seven years and have been in the business for over 17 years.

With the NCAA expected to open up in-person recruiting this summer, things are about to heat up even more for Florida State football recruiting. And the Seminoles already have been extremely productive early in the 2022 cycle, with seven commitments and a class ranked in the top 10 nationally.

Beginning today, we will take a closer look at the top prospects on FSU's board at each position on offense and defense. We'll examine where the Seminoles stand with each, and which schools represent the main competition.

We start today with the quarterbacks, where FSU already has one commitment in house.

***Spring practice promo: 50% off + $25 Garnet & Gold eCard with new subscription***

Could FSU be closing in another top QB target with MJ Morris?
Could FSU be closing in another top QB target with MJ Morris? (Rivals.com)

QUARTERBACKS (FSU EXPECTED TO TAKE 2)

Outlook on QB Nicco Marchiol 
FSU Trending  Schools  Commentary  Main recruiters 

Commitment

None

Marchiol is rock solid in his pledge to the 'Noles and is one of their best recruiters

Kenny Dillngham,

Mike Norvell

The Skinny on FSU & QB Nicco Marchiol

There's not a lot to say here except that Nicco Marchiol is locked in with the 'Noles and ready to get over to Tallahassee. He's been one of the most active recruiters for the FSU staff, and that hasn't changed or slipped any. He plans to be back at FSU for the spring game.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}