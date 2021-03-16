FSU QB Hot Board: Latest intel, predictions for Seminoles' top targets
With the NCAA expected to open up in-person recruiting this summer, things are about to heat up even more for Florida State football recruiting. And the Seminoles already have been extremely productive early in the 2022 cycle, with seven commitments and a class ranked in the top 10 nationally.
Beginning today, we will take a closer look at the top prospects on FSU's board at each position on offense and defense. We'll examine where the Seminoles stand with each, and which schools represent the main competition.
We start today with the quarterbacks, where FSU already has one commitment in house.
***Spring practice promo: 50% off + $25 Garnet & Gold eCard with new subscription***
QUARTERBACKS (FSU EXPECTED TO TAKE 2)
|FSU Trending
|Schools
|Commentary
|Main recruiters
|
Commitment
|
None
|
Marchiol is rock solid in his pledge to the 'Noles and is one of their best recruiters
|
Kenny Dillngham,
Mike Norvell
The Skinny on FSU & QB Nicco Marchiol
There's not a lot to say here except that Nicco Marchiol is locked in with the 'Noles and ready to get over to Tallahassee. He's been one of the most active recruiters for the FSU staff, and that hasn't changed or slipped any. He plans to be back at FSU for the spring game.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news