With the NCAA expected to open up in-person recruiting this summer, things are about to heat up even more for Florida State football recruiting. And the Seminoles already have been extremely productive early in the 2022 cycle, with seven commitments and a class ranked in the top 10 nationally.

Beginning today, we will take a closer look at the top prospects on FSU's board at each position on offense and defense. We'll examine where the Seminoles stand with each, and which schools represent the main competition.

We start today with the quarterbacks, where FSU already has one commitment in house.

