The Florida State fanbase has spent the last two days hopeful that there would no long-term effects to the injury that star quarterback Jordan Travis suffered but was able to play through Saturday at Boston College.

FSU head coach Mike Norvell assuaged those concerns in his press conference Monday.

"He was sore after the game but I'm not worried what his health will be moving forward," Norvell said as FSU begins Clemson week.

Travis suffered what appeared to be an injury to his non-throwing left arm/shoulder late in the first half of the Seminoles' first road game of the season. After some halftime uncertainty, the quarterback returned to action and played the entire second half for the Seminoles.

After he had 91 passing yards in the first half vs. BC, Travis completed 10 of 13 passes for 121 yards and another touchdown pass in the second half. He also had a clutch 11-yard run to convert a third and long early in the fourth quarter.

"I was proud of him coming back. He got hit there on that last two-minute drive, landed on the ground awkwardly. Was uncomfortable probably physically going into the second half," Norvell said. "He came out, first two drives, touchdown drives, had some really good throws. He had some runs there late that were really good."

That update from Norvell is very welcome news for the Seminoles considering what is probably their toughest ACC game looms this weekend. FSU, which has lost seven straight games to Clemson, will look to snap that skid this weekend on the road in a Saturday noon game on ABC.

"3-0. Time to learn and get better. #gameweek," Travis shared on his Twitter account Monday morning.