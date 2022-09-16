Friday night went from bad to much, much worse in one brutal moment for the Florida State football team.

With the Seminoles trailing Louisville 21-14 late in the second quarter, quarterback Jordan Travis was sacked while delivering a pass and immediately knew he was in a great deal of pain.

Slamming the turf in pain, Travis was quickly assisted by FSU's medical staff. After he was helped to his feet, he was aided off the field straight to the locker room, skipping the sideline injury tent, while putting minimal weight on his left leg.

He was in the locker room for the rest of the first half and returned for the second half on crutches with a boot on his left foot. ESPN's sideline reporter confirmed, as that showed, that Travis' day is over.

While Travis' long-term status is still unknown, the injury looks bad. And it would be devastating for the Seminoles' prospects this season.

Travis was in the middle of his second straight impressive start. He completed his first 10 passes and 13 of his first 16 passes, throwing a pair of touchdowns against the Cardinals.

The state of FSU's quarterback room -- and the offense as a whole -- is in dire straits without Travis, who has grown remarkably and who head coach Mike Norvell has built the offense around.

Redshirt sophomore Tate Rodemaker replaced Travis for the third down after his injury. In limited career playing time, Rodemaker has not had much success, completing 20 of 37 passes (54.1%) for 152 yards with no touchdowns and four interceptions.

Rodemaker threw his fifth career interception on his first full possession.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.