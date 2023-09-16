The first half of Florida State's football game at Boston College left plenty to be desired.

But it ended with perhaps the worst development of the game so far.

With FSU leading 17-10 late in the first half, FSU quarterback Jordan Travis was tackled at the end of a run and stayed down on the ground after he was hit due to an injury.

Travis appeared to be pointing to his left shoulder to FSU's medical staff and went to the injury tent after the play. He emerged still in some pain and appearing to cradle his left arm/hand.

His backup, Tate Rodemaker, took over for the final play of the half, kneeling to run out the final three seconds.

Travis previously injured his left shoulder in FSU's season finale at Florida in 2021. Before the injury, he completed 5 of 10 passes vs. BC for 79 yards and a touchdown and also added two carries for 25 yards.

After halftime, Travis came out of the locker room and did some light throws. He seemed to be in pain initially but has since started moving that left arm a little bit more.

He took the field to start the second half and led a touchdown drive which included 4 of 4 passing for 60 yards and a touchdown pass to Preston Daniel.

