FSU QB McKenzie Milton's comeback story featured on ESPN's 'GameDay'
Florida State quarterback McKenzie Milton, who played in a college football game last Sunday for the first time since his horrific 2018 leg injury, was the subject of a feature story during today's episode of "College GameDay" on ESPN.
The piece chronicled Milton's miraculous comeback after nearly losing his leg when he was starring on the field for the University of Central Florida.
