* Updates from Willie Taggart's early signing day press conference

Florida State went the entire 2018 season with only two scholarship quarterbacks -- Deondre Francois and James Blackman.

On Wednesday, head coach Willie Taggart confirmed that one one of them might not be with the Seminoles going forward.

During his early signing period press conference, Taggart confirmed that Francois is "weighing his options" after graduating earlier this month.

"I know Deondre just graduated," Taggart said. "I applaud him for that, for accomplishing one of his dreams. And I know he's weighing his options, whether to leave or not."

Taggart said he will "support" Francois either way.

Because he still has eligibility remaining, Francois could either transfer to another FBS school and play immediately or enter the NFL Draft.

If Francois does leave, redshirt freshman James Blackman could be the only scholarship quarterback for the Seminoles this spring. Blackman started 12 games in 2017 and served primarily as Francois' backup this past season.

"I have all the confidence in the world in James," Taggart said.

Until recently, FSU was expected to sign North Carolina four-star quarterback Sam Howell, who is an early enrollee. But Howell began to waver following the departure of offensive coordinator Walt Bell, who was his primary recruiter, and ended up signing with UNC on Wednesday.

Taggart said the Seminoles will look to sign one ore two quarterbacks in February, and he acknowledged that the Seminoles will be involved in the transfer market if it is the best option.

"Florida State will be fine," he said. "We'll get a quarterback in here that everyone will like."

----------------------------------------------------

Talk about this story with other Florida State football fans in the Tribal Council