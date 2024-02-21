Growing up, there was some pressure on Trever Jackson from a dear family member to consider Florida State in his recruitment.

"She always used to tell me, 'Florida State, Florida State,' " Jackson recalls of his grandmother.

However, becoming a part of the FSU football program didn't appear to be in the cards. After all, the Seminoles already had a 2024 quarterback commit in four-star Luke Kromenhoek. Jackson, a three-star quarterback from Winter Garden, Fla., had interest elsewhere, eventually committing to Ole Miss last August.

But after Jackson and Ole Miss parted ways in October, he went through the early signing period without a landing spot. A few schools like Syracuse, Houston and Michigan State offered him scholarships as a late-cycle addition.

However, an offer from FSU to join the program as a preferred walk-on proved too much for the 6-foot-3, 190-pound Jackson to deny. Especially since the call came just days after his grandmother — the same one that tried pushing him to FSU — had passed away.

"A couple weeks ago (FSU director of player personnel) Chuck Cantor gave me a call and said, 'Are you still interested in Florida State?' I said, 'Of course. I'm a Florida guy, love Florida State.' After that, I made it a done deal, called coach Norvell and made the decision," Jackson said. "I feel like it was a blessing. God works in mysterious ways. Everything was planned out the way it was. I thought it was a blessing for sure."

When Jackson announced he was enrolling at FSU on Jan. 17, it was certainly a leap of faith of sorts. He never actually got a scholarship offer from FSU but did take a few visits to see the Seminoles during his recruiting process. His grandmother's passing certainly inspired his decision to pass on a few offers and bet on himself as a Seminole, but there were other, more football-centric reasons behind the decision as well.

"I mostly did it for her, but on the other side, being a Florida kid, growing up with Florida State, I always loved Florida State," Jackson said. "The person (FSU head coach Mike) Norvell is, why not get enhanced by him and developed by him? It was an easy decision in my mind."