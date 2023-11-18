A 14-0 early deficit for Florida State to FCS North Alabama was unexpected and quite bad.

A leg injury to star quarterback Jordan Travis was worse.

With the Seminoles trailing late in the first quarter, Travis took off for a run in the middle of the field and suffered what appeared to be a serious left leg injury at the end of a run on the Seminoles' third drive.

Travis stayed down for an extended period of time and was eventually helped onto a cart with a cast of some sort applied to his left leg, appearing to wave to his family in the crowd as he left the field on the cart.

Travis entered Saturday's game with a 64.1% completion percentage, 2,735 passing yards, 20 passing touchdowns and just two interceptions. He also had 160 rushing yards and seven passing touchdowns

With Travis sidelined, redshirt junior Tate Rodemaker took over at quarterback for the Seminoles. Rodemaker led the Seminoles to a win last season at Louisville after Travis suffered a leg injury. Over 16 career appearances, Rodemaker has completed 43 of 70 passes for 550 yards with five touchdown passes and five interceptions.

Rodemaker led the Seminoles to 24 points over their final five drives of the half, pulling FSU out of its early deficit with an early 24-13 lead.

"Obviously, our thoughts are with Jordan right now, but I was proud with how our guys fought back. I don't have any update but obviously it didn't look good," FSU head coach Mike Norvell said in his halftime interview on the television broadcast.





This story will be updated when more information is known.