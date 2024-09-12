You could certainly say that Florida State's first bye week of the 2024 season was pretty well-timed.

After an 0-2 start, not having a game last weekend allowed the Seminoles to spend a bit of time returning to fundamentals and working on the multiple issues that have shown up on both sides of the ball before the coaches hit the recruiting trail over the weekend.

But even when the coaches had left town, the pursuit of improvement didn't stop for quite a few members of the FSU football team. Namely, head coach Mike Norvell said Wednesday that the FSU quarterbacks and wide receivers have been holding meetings without the coaches to hammer down what has kept the passing game from clicking through two games this season.

"I know the quarterbacks and receivers, they've been meeting a lot on their own, which is something that I love that they're doing," Norvell said. "Making sure that those guys are all tied together in where and what we're supposed to be doing and then obviously, we've got to go out there and execute it."

The issues on the FSU offense have extended far beyond just new quarterback DJ Uiagalelei's struggles. The run game hasn't yet found much success, averaging just 2.53 yards per carry with 119 rushing yards through two games. The offensive line has certainly played a role in that, struggling to find as much success as it had previously with a more mobile quarterback in Jordan Travis.

Even the passing targets have struggled to make the most of their opportunities, dropping a combined seven passes in the 28-13 loss to Boston College, including three by starting tight end Kyle Morlock and two by veteran running back Lawrance Toafili. Quite a few of those drops killed FSU drives in big spots on third downs.

And yet, Uiagalelei has gotten much of the brunt of the criticism from the FSU fan base. During an underwhelming first-half performance vs. BC where he completed just 8 of 21 passes (38.1%) for 108 yards and led the Seminoles to three total first downs, boos and chants calling for his backup, redshirt freshman Brock Glenn, to replace him rained down on the quarterback like daggers in his home debut as a Seminole.

Norvell didn't deny that Uiagalelei made mistakes in the loss in his FSU debut when he talked at his press conference this past Monday. And yet, he made a point of saying that Uiagalelei was far from the only thing going wrong on the offensive side of the ball.

"I'm not going to get into specifics, but there have been issues. I say issues, it's not pointing to one person, to one group. I think that we have to be more consistent overall as an offense," Norvell said. "There's been times where obviously he's been on point or maybe we're a couple yards too deep on a route depth or maybe there's a protection issue. There are different elements. I mentioned during a game there's been a few missed throws he's had, whether that was due to a drop or a progression. I think those are all opportunities for us to get better. It's definitely not been all on him.