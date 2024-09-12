PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1DTDg0WjNUQlBQJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUNMODRaM1RCUFAnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1DTDg0WjNUQlBQJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

FSU quarterbacks, receivers putting in extra work to fix the passing game

Curt Weiler • TheOsceola
Senior Writer
@CurtMWeiler

You could certainly say that Florida State's first bye week of the 2024 season was pretty well-timed.

After an 0-2 start, not having a game last weekend allowed the Seminoles to spend a bit of time returning to fundamentals and working on the multiple issues that have shown up on both sides of the ball before the coaches hit the recruiting trail over the weekend.

But even when the coaches had left town, the pursuit of improvement didn't stop for quite a few members of the FSU football team. Namely, head coach Mike Norvell said Wednesday that the FSU quarterbacks and wide receivers have been holding meetings without the coaches to hammer down what has kept the passing game from clicking through two games this season.

"I know the quarterbacks and receivers, they've been meeting a lot on their own, which is something that I love that they're doing," Norvell said. "Making sure that those guys are all tied together in where and what we're supposed to be doing and then obviously, we've got to go out there and execute it."

The issues on the FSU offense have extended far beyond just new quarterback DJ Uiagalelei's struggles. The run game hasn't yet found much success, averaging just 2.53 yards per carry with 119 rushing yards through two games. The offensive line has certainly played a role in that, struggling to find as much success as it had previously with a more mobile quarterback in Jordan Travis.

Even the passing targets have struggled to make the most of their opportunities, dropping a combined seven passes in the 28-13 loss to Boston College, including three by starting tight end Kyle Morlock and two by veteran running back Lawrance Toafili. Quite a few of those drops killed FSU drives in big spots on third downs.

And yet, Uiagalelei has gotten much of the brunt of the criticism from the FSU fan base. During an underwhelming first-half performance vs. BC where he completed just 8 of 21 passes (38.1%) for 108 yards and led the Seminoles to three total first downs, boos and chants calling for his backup, redshirt freshman Brock Glenn, to replace him rained down on the quarterback like daggers in his home debut as a Seminole.

Norvell didn't deny that Uiagalelei made mistakes in the loss in his FSU debut when he talked at his press conference this past Monday. And yet, he made a point of saying that Uiagalelei was far from the only thing going wrong on the offensive side of the ball.

"I'm not going to get into specifics, but there have been issues. I say issues, it's not pointing to one person, to one group. I think that we have to be more consistent overall as an offense," Norvell said. "There's been times where obviously he's been on point or maybe we're a couple yards too deep on a route depth or maybe there's a protection issue. There are different elements. I mentioned during a game there's been a few missed throws he's had, whether that was due to a drop or a progression. I think those are all opportunities for us to get better. It's definitely not been all on him.

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkLzNMNW5hMmlxOFRNP3NpPVJJMFY4aVl6ZEFSTzVrMVM/d21v ZGU9dHJhbnNwYXJlbnQnPjwvaWZyYW1lPgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==
Advertisement

"I've really liked his mindset and his approach. He's got a lot of experience and he understands how to play the game. He understands how to respond to good and obviously to responding to some of the challenges that showed up. I think he's brought the right attitude and approach to what we need and to what we need to continue to do as this offense is growing together. We all have to be better — myself, all positions. That's part of us continuing to forge the identity of who we are and just the consistency of our execution."

Players like offensive tackle Darius Washington, who have been a part of the program and remember the days where FSU fans booed Travis during the Seminoles' season-opening loss to Notre Dame in 2021, has tried to encourage the quarterback through his early struggles at FSU.

"You just try to uplift him and tell him to block out the noise. Because we've seen it before. We've been through this type of situation before with Jordan Travis, the quarterback situation where people doing that (booing) in the stands," Washington said. "It's nothing that we haven't seen before so it's just how do we react to it, how do we come back from what is going on. Just try to keep him up and try to tell him, 'These first two games, new school, you've got it bro. It's cool.' "

In his first two games at FSU, Uiagalelei has completed 58% of his passes for 465 yards with just one passing touchdown to go along with one interception. He's been a better player on the practice field, but that hasn't yet translated into games early in his FSU tenure.

"What I look for are their eyes, their feet, obviously the delivery of the ball and locations. When it comes to the passing game, there are a lot of factors that go into it. It's protection, it's routes, it's separation, it's finishing plays when you get the opportunity and the ball is put on you," Norvell said of what he looks for in the passing game. "And then obviously quarterbacks locating the ball where we need it to be or knowing where to miss. Because sometimes there is a good miss. It's just making sure that we're owning the football, maximizing our possessions and then being able to cut it loose, trusting our eyes to be able to deliver the ball."

Entering Saturday's home game vs. Memphis, many fans are still calling for a change at quarterback. To begin the week, it doesn't appear that will be the case as Uiagalelei remains the starter on the depth chart.

Norvell has liked what he's seen from the signal-callers over the bye week and remains optimistic it will translate into the Memphis game. We saw some improvement this week out at practice. But it's fair if fans want to see that for themselves when it counts before believing it.

"I see that group growing," Norvell said of the QBs. "I like what I'm seeing from their eyes and it's about transitioning that not only from the meeting room to practice but then obviously it's got to show up on gameday."

Seven under-the-radar prospects FSU should pursue

Scouting report: Memphis

Sign up for the Osceola's free daily email newsletters

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGlmcmFtZSBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vb3Blbi5zcG90aWZ5LmNvbS9lbWJlZC9l cGlzb2RlLzNBUnE5d2Z6elNPTkVZN2UyUk5ZTVUiIHdpZHRoPSIxMDAlIiBo ZWlnaHQ9IjIzMiIgZnJhbWVCb3JkZXI9IjAiIGFsbG93ZnVsbHNjcmVlbj0i IiBhbGxvdz0iYXV0b3BsYXk7IGNsaXBib2FyZC13cml0ZTsgZW5jcnlwdGVk LW1lZGlhOyBmdWxsc2NyZWVuOyBwaWN0dXJlLWluLXBpY3R1cmUiPjwvaWZy YW1lPgo8YnI+Cgo=

Follow The Osceola on Facebook

Follow The Osceola on Twitter

Subscribe to the Osceola's YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Osceola's podcasts on Apple

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMwOTciLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2Zsb3JpZGFzdGF0ZS5yaXZh bHMuY29tL25ld3MvZnN1LXF1YXJ0ZXJiYWNrcy1yZWNlaXZlcnMtcHV0dGlu Zy1pbi1leHRyYS13b3JrLXRvLWZpeC10aGUtcGFzc2luZy1nYW1lIiwKICAg IGNzX2ZwaWQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGl0OiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAg Y3NfZnBkbTogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwZHQ6ICcqbnVsbCcKICB9KTsK ICAoZnVuY3Rpb24oKSB7CiAgICB2YXIgcyA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmNyZWF0ZUVs ZW1lbnQoInNjcmlwdCIpLCBlbCA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmdldEVsZW1lbnRzQnlU YWdOYW1lKCJzY3JpcHQiKVswXTsgcy5hc3luYyA9IHRydWU7CiAgICAvLyBs b2FkaW5nIHRoZSBldmVyZ3JlZW4gdmVyc2lvbiBvZiBjcy5qcyBzbyB3ZSBh bHdheXMgaGF2ZSB0aGUgbGFzdCB2ZXJzaW9uCiAgICBzLnNyYyA9ICJodHRw czovL3MueWltZy5jb20vY3gvdnptL2NzLmpzIjsKICAgIGVsLnBhcmVudE5v ZGUuaW5zZXJ0QmVmb3JlKHMsIGVsKTsKICB9KSgpOwo8L3NjcmlwdD4KCjxu b3NjcmlwdD4KICA8aW1nIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9zYi5zY29yZWNhcmRyZXNl YXJjaC5jb20vcD9jMT0yJmMyPTcyNDE0NjkmYzc9aHR0cHMlM0ElMkYlMkZm bG9yaWRhc3RhdGUucml2YWxzLmNvbSUyRm5ld3MlMkZmc3UtcXVhcnRlcmJh Y2tzLXJlY2VpdmVycy1wdXR0aW5nLWluLWV4dHJhLXdvcmstdG8tZml4LXRo ZS1wYXNzaW5nLWdhbWUmYzU9MjAyMjczMzA5NyZjdj0yLjAmY2o9MSZjc191 Y2ZyPTAiIC8+Cjwvbm9zY3JpcHQ+CjwhLS0gRW5kIGNvbVNjb3JlIFRhZyAt LT4KCgo=