FSU rallies late but falls to Syracuse in ACC Tournament

Florida State had hoped to make a run in the ACC Tournament. But the effort early was lacking and the Seminoles' furious late rally fell short.

Jamir Watkins had 16 points and 11 rebounds, recording his first double-double of the season, but FSU trailed by 15 at one point in the second half and couldn't close the gap in a 66-62 loss to Syracuse in a first-round game in Charlotte, N.C.

JJ Starling scored 27 points for Syracuse, which shot 12 of 22 from the free-throw line but held off an FSU push in the second half. The Orange also won the rebounding edge 42-32, while also pulling down 13 offensive boards.

With new FSU coach Luke Loucks watching the game from the stands, the Seminoles battled back from a 50-35 deficit early in the second half. FSU used a 10-0 run and eventually cut the gap all the way to 62-61 when Malique Ewin grabbed an offensive board off an AJ Swinton miss and scored with nine seconds left.

But Kyle Cuff was fouled and made his free throws. Daquan Davis drove and was fouled in the open court, making the first and intentionally missing the second — but it was rebounded by Syracuse. The Orange made two more free throw-attempts to seal up the win.

The Seminoles had their chances at the line but shot 18 of 27 (66.7 percent).

FSU's season ends at 17-15.

Jerry Deng scored 10 points, shooting 2 of 5 inside the arc and 2 of 5 from deep. But the rest of the Seminoles were 0 for 5 from deep.

Davis returned after missing the SMU game, scoring 10 points but not producing an assist.

Ewin had eight points but wasn't effective on the glass with just two rebounds.

Eddie Lampkin had 14 points and nine rebounds.