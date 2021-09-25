FSU rally comes up short; 'Noles fall to 0-4 after 31-23 loss to Louisville

Unlike last week against Wake Forest, the Seminoles actually made things interesting in the fourth quarter. But they came up short on two late drives, and second-year head coach Mike Norvell now has a record of 3-10 during his brief FSU tenure.

It's the first time an FSU team started a season with four straight losses since 1974.

For the second straight week, the Florida State football team dug itself a hole from which it couldn't escape. And after this latest defeat -- a 31-23 home loss to Louisville -- the Seminoles fall to 0-4 on the season.

Box Score: Louisville 31, FSU 23

Florida State struggled in all phases for much of the first half, falling behind 31-7 late in the second quarter.

But senior quarterback McKenzie Milton put together a quick 5-play, 75-yard touchdown drive -- capped by a 23-yard pass to Andrew Parchment -- to slice the deficit to 21-13 (the extra point attempt failed) just before intermission.

FSU tailback Jashaun Corbin then broke loose for a 75-yard touchdown run on the second play of the second half to make it 31-20.

With the Seminoles' defense shutting the Cardinals' defense down in the second half, FSU's offense gave placekicker Ryan Fitzgerald two chances to cut the lead even further -- he made a 45-yarder but missed a 47-yarder.

And that was as close as the Seminoles would get.

Trailing 31-23 late in the fourth quarter, they drove into Louisville territory one last time, but Milton's fourth-down pass fell incomplete. Then his last pass, a deep heave in the final minute from his own side of the field, was intercepted.

Florida State was led offensively by Corbin, who finished with 159 yards on 11 carries.

Milton completed 24 of 39 passes for 264 yards and two touchdowns. Parchment led the receivers with five catches for 86 yards.

After getting dominated in the first half, the Seminoles actually outgained N.C. State overall 453 yards to 395.

FSU returns to action Saturday against visiting Syracuse (3:30 p.m. ET, ACC Network).

------------------------------

Talk about this story with other Florida State football fans in the Tribal Council