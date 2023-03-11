As recently as a few weeks ago, Florida State 2024 running back commit Kam Davis had plans to make a few visits elsewhere this spring.

Coming off his visit to FSU this weekend, that may no longer be the case. Asked about what visits are on the horizon, Davis, the No. 1 running back and No. 35 overall prospect in the class who has been committed to the Seminoles for over two seasons, said he's beginning to shut down his recruitment.

"Right now, I'm honestly getting ready for the process of shutting down. I'm kind of locked in. I know what I want," Davis said after his visit to FSU for Seminole Legacy Weekend.

Here's the full video interview with Davis, who talked about getting to meet former FSU running back Jashaun Corbin, the chance to watch an FSU practice and a baseball game (he plans to play baseball as well as football at FSU), his growing relationship with quarterback commit Luke Kromenhoek and much more.