FSU RB Corbin makes jump to NFL; LB Gainer says he's coming back
Two different Florida State underclassmen announced their NFL intentions on Monday afternoon.
One was a bittersweet decision for Seminole fans, while another one was just simply sweet.
Running back Jashuan Corbin announced he will be declaring for the NFL Draft, while linebacker Amari Gainer said he'd be coming back for another year in garnet and gold.
"To Coach Norvell, Coach Johnson, Coach Tuck and the entire staff, thank you for giving me another opportunity that I'm forever thankful for!" Corbin wrote in his social media announcement. "To my brothers I love you boys. I couldn't have done it without each and every one of you. I'm a Seminole for life!"
*** Don't miss our exclusive FSU football and recruiting coverage. 30-day Free Trial ***
Corbin, who transferred from Texas A&M following the 2019 season, rushed for 887 yards and seven touchdowns for the Seminoles in 2021.
For his two-year career in Tallahassee, he totaled 1,288 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground and another 259 yards receiving.
Earlier in the day, Gainer announced he'd be returning for the 2022 season.
The Tallahassee native has totaled 193 tackles in the last three years, including 59 in 2021. He also has five career sacks.
Gainer will be one of the key returners to an FSU defense that made drastic strides in 2021.
He finished off his social media announcement on Monday by saying: "At this time I would like to announce that I have decided to finish what I started and continue my athletic and academic career at Florida State University. I'm all in. Let's work."
Gainer will be a redshirt junior in 2022.
----------------------------------------------------
Talk about this story with other Florida State football fans in the Tribal Council