FSU RB Corbin makes jump to NFL; LB Gainer says he's coming back

Two different Florida State underclassmen announced their NFL intentions on Monday afternoon.

One was a bittersweet decision for Seminole fans, while another one was just simply sweet.

Running back Jashuan Corbin announced he will be declaring for the NFL Draft, while linebacker Amari Gainer said he'd be coming back for another year in garnet and gold.

"To Coach Norvell, Coach Johnson, Coach Tuck and the entire staff, thank you for giving me another opportunity that I'm forever thankful for!" Corbin wrote in his social media announcement. "To my brothers I love you boys. I couldn't have done it without each and every one of you. I'm a Seminole for life!"

