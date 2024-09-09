PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1DTDg0WjNUQlBQJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUNMODRaM1RCUFAnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
FSU RB Jaylin Lucas sidelined for rest of 2024 season due to injury

Curt Weiler • TheOsceola
Senior Writer
@CurtMWeiler

Florida State head coach Mike Norvell kicked off the Seminoles' third game of the week of the 2024 season with some bad news.

Ahead of Saturday's game vs. Memphis (Noon on ESPN), Norvell said that Indiana running back transfer Jaylin Lucas, listed as a co-backup behind Lawrance Toafili previously on the depth chart, suffered a season-ending injury in the loss to Boston College.

On an FSU offense that has struggled to find consistency through two games this season with 34 total points in losses to Georgia Tech and Boston College, Lucas has been one of a few bright spots. Although a diminutive 5-foot-9 and 175 pounds, Lucas is one of the quickest players on the FSU roster and has been a versatile weapon across the offense with two rushes for 13 yards and three catches for 39 yards. He was also a starter at both kick returner and punt returner for the Seminoles.

Norvell shared that Lucas has a redshirt available as a true junior so he will have two years of eligibility remaining upon his return in 2025.

With Lucas removed from FSU's depth chart, true freshman Micahi Danzy is now listed as a co-backup alongside Sam Singleton Jr. behind Toafili.

At kick returner, Deuce Spann and Roydell Williams are now listed as the starters with Lawayne McCoy and Caziah Holmes as their backups. Malik Benson and McCoy are now listed as co-starters at punt returner with Lucas sidelined.

