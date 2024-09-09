Florida State head coach Mike Norvell kicked off the Seminoles' third game of the week of the 2024 season with some bad news.

Ahead of Saturday's game vs. Memphis (Noon on ESPN), Norvell said that Indiana running back transfer Jaylin Lucas, listed as a co-backup behind Lawrance Toafili previously on the depth chart, suffered a season-ending injury in the loss to Boston College.

On an FSU offense that has struggled to find consistency through two games this season with 34 total points in losses to Georgia Tech and Boston College, Lucas has been one of a few bright spots. Although a diminutive 5-foot-9 and 175 pounds, Lucas is one of the quickest players on the FSU roster and has been a versatile weapon across the offense with two rushes for 13 yards and three catches for 39 yards. He was also a starter at both kick returner and punt returner for the Seminoles.

Norvell shared that Lucas has a redshirt available as a true junior so he will have two years of eligibility remaining upon his return in 2025.

With Lucas removed from FSU's depth chart, true freshman Micahi Danzy is now listed as a co-backup alongside Sam Singleton Jr. behind Toafili.

At kick returner, Deuce Spann and Roydell Williams are now listed as the starters with Lawayne McCoy and Caziah Holmes as their backups. Malik Benson and McCoy are now listed as co-starters at punt returner with Lucas sidelined.