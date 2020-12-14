UPDATE: FSU RB La'Damian Webb enters NCAA transfer portal
Two weeks after announcing he was opting out of the remainder of the 2020 regular season, Florida State running back La'Damian Webb has now entered the NCAA transfer portal.
2020 3-star JUCO signee RB La'Damian Webb has entered the transfer portal after rushing for 366 yards and 3 TD this season; recently opted out of remainder of season @rivalsmike @RivalsWoody @Warchant https://t.co/TyexhoOMYv— NCAA Transfer Portal (@RivalsPortal) December 14, 2020
EARLIER REPORT
If the Florida State football team plays another game in 2020, it apparently won't have running back La'Damian Webb in the backfield.
The sophomore junior college transfer, who led FSU's running backs this season with 369 yards and three touchdowns on 69 carries, announced on Twitter that he is "opting out" from the remainder of this season.
It is not clear what his plans hold for the future, as he also thanked FSU's coaches and administration, "for allowing me to attend this great university."
December 1, 2020
Without Webb, FSU's top two running backs are Texas A&M transfer Jashaun Corbin and freshman Lawrance Toafili.
FSU and the ACC are expected to announce in the coming days whether the Seminoles will be able to schedule one or more games following the cancellation of this Saturday's game at Duke.
