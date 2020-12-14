Two weeks after announcing he was opting out of the remainder of the 2020 regular season, Florida State running back La'Damian Webb has now entered the NCAA transfer portal.

2020 3-star JUCO signee RB La'Damian Webb has entered the transfer portal after rushing for 366 yards and 3 TD this season; recently opted out of remainder of season @rivalsmike @RivalsWoody @Warchant https://t.co/TyexhoOMYv

If the Florida State football team plays another game in 2020, it apparently won't have running back La'Damian Webb in the backfield.

The sophomore junior college transfer, who led FSU's running backs this season with 369 yards and three touchdowns on 69 carries, announced on Twitter that he is "opting out" from the remainder of this season.

It is not clear what his plans hold for the future, as he also thanked FSU's coaches and administration, "for allowing me to attend this great university."

Don't miss out on our great football coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial!