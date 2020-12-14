 FSU tailback La'Damian Webb enters transfer portal
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-14 10:36:28 -0600') }} football Edit

UPDATE: FSU RB La'Damian Webb enters NCAA transfer portal

Ira Schoffel • Warchant
Managing Editor
@iraschoffel
Ira has covered Florida State for more than 15 years and college football for more than 25 years. He is a former sports editor and columnist at the Tallahassee Democrat and other outlets.

Two weeks after announcing he was opting out of the remainder of the 2020 regular season, Florida State running back La'Damian Webb has now entered the NCAA transfer portal.

EARLIER REPORT

If the Florida State football team plays another game in 2020, it apparently won't have running back La'Damian Webb in the backfield.

The sophomore junior college transfer, who led FSU's running backs this season with 369 yards and three touchdowns on 69 carries, announced on Twitter that he is "opting out" from the remainder of this season.

It is not clear what his plans hold for the future, as he also thanked FSU's coaches and administration, "for allowing me to attend this great university."

RB La'Damian Webb
RB La'Damian Webb (Courtesy of FSU Sports Information)

Without Webb, FSU's top two running backs are Texas A&M transfer Jashaun Corbin and freshman Lawrance Toafili.

FSU and the ACC are expected to announce in the coming days whether the Seminoles will be able to schedule one or more games following the cancellation of this Saturday's game at Duke.

{{ article.author_name }}