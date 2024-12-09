FSU receiver Destyn Hill is reportedly set to enter transfer portal

Florida State receiver Destyn Hill intends to enter the transfer portal, according to a report by On3 Sports.

Hill had six catches for 87 yards in 2023, the only season he played at FSU. He had a knee injury in the spring of 2024 and missed the season, although Hill caught passes from FSU's quarterbacks throughout the year.

FSU is short on returning receivers who have played in a college game, a group that includes Hykeem Williams, Jalen Brown, BJ Gibson, Lawayne McCoy and Elijah Moore. Camden Frier also took a redshirt in 2024 after an injury in the spring.

The Seminoles signed three receivers in the 2024 class — junior-college star Jordan Scott, Cocoa star Jayvan Boggs and Teriq Mallory.

Among the notable Seminoles who intend to enter the transfer portal from FSU are linebacker Omar Graham Jr. and defensive end Byron Turner Jr.

