Senior wide receiver DJ Matthews, who hasn’t been with the Florida State football team for weeks, has officially entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Matthews was expected to be the Seminoles’ No. 2 or No. 3 receiver this season, but he left the team early in camp after announcing on Twitter that he had tested positive for the coronavirus.

When asked about Matthews’ decision on Tuesday, head coach Mike Norvell said it did not come as a surprise.

"D.J. is making a decision for his future and we fully support him in that decision,” Norvell said.

