Mike Norvell and FSU added their third defensive back of the recruiting cycle on Sunday with the committment of Lehigh Acres product Omarion Cooper. The three-star cornerback has long been a target of the Florida State staff and has upside that will likely factor into his stock increasing, says recruiting analyst Michael Langston. Watch his full breakdown of the prospect below.

