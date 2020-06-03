A furious finish to May has already paved for the way for a productive June as FSU secured an SEC transfer in Jarrian Jones and an athletic pass-catcher in TE Jackson West. Join Michael Langston for insight into the next phase of Mike Norvell and Florida State's recruiting attack this offseason. Call or text (850) 792-5730 or post a question on the premium recruiting board to get involved.

