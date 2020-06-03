News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-03 18:04:07 -0500') }} football Edit

FSU Recruiting Call-In Show with Michael Langston

Warchant Staff
Warchant.com

A furious finish to May has already paved for the way for a productive June as FSU secured an SEC transfer in Jarrian Jones and an athletic pass-catcher in TE Jackson West. Join Michael Langston for insight into the next phase of Mike Norvell and Florida State's recruiting attack this offseason. Call or text (850) 792-5730 or post a question on the premium recruiting board to get involved.

Don't miss our great FSU sports coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial

--------

Chat about this story with other FSU fans and get the latest recruiting scoop on the Premium Recruiting Board.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}