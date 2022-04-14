FSU redshirt freshman defensive back enters transfer portal
Florida State defensive back Hunter Washington has entered the transfer portal just two days following the conclusion of spring practice.
The news was reported first by Matt Zenitz of On3Sports.
A four-star signee, Washington was one of the highest-rated recruits in FSU's 2021 class coming out of high school.
Washington redshirted during his true freshman season in 2021. He saw action in one game as a Seminole, in FSU's 59-3 victory over UMass.
Washington arrived at FSU out of Katy, Texas, and was rated as the nation's No. 17 cornerback and a Rivals250 prospect out of high school.
He was not expected to be on the Seminoles’ two-deep depth chart this fall.
