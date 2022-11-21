Florida State players can compete in up to four games without losing a season of eligibility, commonly known as the "redshirt rule." Below, we take a look at the 2022 true freshmen and how many games they have played.

Offensive lineman Julian Armella played in four games, with the final one being at Miami. FSU coach Mike Norvell said on Monday that Armella won't play again in 2022. "Julian has hit his fourth game," Norvell said. "He won’t play again this season. We’ve made that decision with him."

Of note, Darion Williamson has played in four games (the last one being Boston College) but has not played in a game since. Others who could redshirt include Keyshawn Helton (two games) and Malik Feaster (four games).