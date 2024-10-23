FSU releases 2025 baseball schedule

Florida State will open the baseball season on Valentine's Day against James Madison and will play 20 games against a team that made the NCAA Tournament this spring.

The Seminoles will play home series against ACC teams in Boston College, Wake Forest, Virginia, Clemson and North Carolina. FSU will also travel to Miami (March 20-22) and play at Notre Dame, Virginia Tech, Louisville and travel west to California.

Florida will make an early visit to Tallahassee on March 11 at 6 p.m.

FSU will play a number of games around the state, including:

Feb. 18 - at USF

Feb. 25 - at Jacksonville

March 20-22 - at Miami

March 25 - Florida at Jacksonville

April 8 - at Florida

The ACC Tournament will be played at Durham, N.C., on May 20-25.

No TV networks have been set, but all home games are expected to be streamed live on ACC Network Extra.

The complete 2025 schedule can be found at Seminoles.com.

Season ticket renewals and requests for new season tickets will begin on Nov. 4.

FSU baseball will play Alabama in an exhibition on Saturday at noon.