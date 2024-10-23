FSU releases 2025 baseball schedule

in other news
Miami coach Mario Cristobal on FSU, rivalry vs. the Seminoles
Mario Cristobal previews the FSU-Miami matchup.
Seminole Sidelines: How is FSU evaluating Mike Norvell, assistants?
How is Mike Norvell evaluated? What changes are realistic in offseason? What's next for FSU?
Column: There's a process for evaluating, changing football coaches
When a team is having issues at one position, attention is drawn to that position coach. When a team is having issues
Five-star DE Javion Hilson discusses options, December commitment
One of FSU's top targets, Javion Hilson discusses his Texas visit and what's next on his schedule.
Freshman report: Who should play more, redshirt tracker
Taking a look at freshmen who could be set for more playing time in FSU's next five games.
Florida State will open the baseball season on Valentine's Day against James Madison and will play 20 games against a team that made the NCAA Tournament this spring.
The Seminoles will play home series against ACC teams in Boston College, Wake Forest, Virginia, Clemson and North Carolina. FSU will also travel to Miami (March 20-22) and play at Notre Dame, Virginia Tech, Louisville and travel west to California.
Florida will make an early visit to Tallahassee on March 11 at 6 p.m.
FSU will play a number of games around the state, including:
Feb. 18 - at USF
Feb. 25 - at Jacksonville
March 20-22 - at Miami
March 25 - Florida at Jacksonville
April 8 - at Florida
The ACC Tournament will be played at Durham, N.C., on May 20-25.
No TV networks have been set, but all home games are expected to be streamed live on ACC Network Extra.
The complete 2025 schedule can be found at Seminoles.com.
Season ticket renewals and requests for new season tickets will begin on Nov. 4.
FSU baseball will play Alabama in an exhibition on Saturday at noon.
