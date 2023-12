The Florida State University Board of Trustees today filed suit against the Atlantic Coast Conference in response to years of mismanagement that has left its member schools trapped in a deteriorating multi-media rights agreement while preventing them from joining other conferences because of “draconian” withdrawal penalties.

The suit, filed in Leon County Circuit Court, says the ACC has failed to fulfill its stated obligations to “generate substantial revenues” and “maximize athletic opportunities” for its members. It details how the ACC’s mishandling of negotiations with ESPN has deprived members of tens of millions in annual revenues and put them behind other Power Four schools in the competition for educational advancement and to appear in elite athletic championships.

FSU's 38-page legal filing can be viewed here as a PDF

