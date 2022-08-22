FSU releases depth chart; Maurice Smith out for opener

Florida State coach Mike Norvell released a depth chart ahead of Saturday's Week Zero game against Duquesne at 5 p.m. (ACC Network).

Norvell has confirmed that center Maurice Smith will miss the opener. Darius Washington, who started 20 games between right tackle and left tackle, is in the top spot at center.

Smith had started 17 games at center over the past three years. He played in nine games (eight starts) in 2021.

