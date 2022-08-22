 TheOsceola - FSU releases depth chart; Maurice Smith out for opener
{{ timeAgo('2022-08-22 10:28:44 -0500') }} football Edit

FSU releases depth chart; Maurice Smith out for opener

Bob Ferrante • TheOsceola
Editor
@bobferrante

Florida State coach Mike Norvell released a depth chart ahead of Saturday's Week Zero game against Duquesne at 5 p.m. (ACC Network).

Norvell has confirmed that center Maurice Smith will miss the opener. Darius Washington, who started 20 games between right tackle and left tackle, is in the top spot at center.

Smith had started 17 games at center over the past three years. He played in nine games (eight starts) in 2021.

Look for a full depth chart analysis and a podcast discussion later on Monday.

Offense

Quarterback

13 Jordan Travis (6-1, 212, R-Jr.)

18 Tate Rodemaker (6-4, 196, R-So.)

10 AJ Duffy (6-2, 214, Fr.)

Running back

8 Treshaun Ward (5-10, 192, R-So.)

3 Trey Benson (6-1, 215, R-So.)

Running back

9 Lawrance Toafili (6-0, 187, R-So.)

29 Rodney Hill ((5-10, 186, Fr.)

Wide receiver

80 Ontaria Wilson (6-0, 175, R-Sr.) or

5 Deuce Spann (6-4, 203, R-So.)

Wide receiver

11 Malik McClain (6-4, 200, So.) or

14 Johnny Wilson (6-7, 235, R-So.)

Wide receiver

4 Mycah Pittman (5-11, 203, R-Jr.)

88 Kentron Poitier (6-3, 205, R-So.)

Tight end

87 Camren McDonald (6-4, 245, R-Sr.)

19 Wyatt Rector (6-2, 233, R-Jr.)

Tight end

85 Markeston Douglas (6-4, 270, R-So.)

45 Preston Daniel (6-4, 242, R-So.) or

48 Jackson West (6-4, 243, So.)

Left tackle

52 Robert Scott (6-5, 334, R-So.)

72 Julian Armella (6-6, 314, Fr.)

Left guard

75 Dillan Gibbons (6-5, 327, R-Sr.)

77 Bryson Estes (6-3, 302, R-Fr.)

Center

76 Darius Washington (6-4 ,300, R-So.)

67 Thomas Shrader (6-5, 300, R-So.)

Right guard

71 D’Mitri Emannuel (6-2, 300, R-Sr.)

79 Jazston Turnetine (6-7, 336, R-Sr.)

Right tackle

58 Bless Harris (6-5, 308, R-Jr.)

70 Lloyd Willis (6-7, 306, R-So.)

Defense

Defensive tackle

0 Fabien Lovett (6-4, 318, R-Jr.)

12 Jarrett Jackson (6-6, 300, R-Jr.)

Defensive tackle

91 Robert Cooper (6-2, 335, R-Sr.)

99 Malcolm Ray (6-2, 285, R-So.) or

44 Joshua Farmer (6-3, 304, R-Fr.)

FOX - DE

6 Dennis Briggs Jr. (6-4, 280 R-Jr.)

35 Leonard Warner or 56 Patrick Payton

Defensive end

9 Derrick McLendon (6-4, 245, R-So.) or

5 Jared Verse (6-4, 248, R-So.)

Linebacker

4 Kalen DeLoach (6-1, 211, R-Jr.) or

46 DJ Lundy (6-1, 232, R-So.)

Linebacker

15 Tatum Bethune (6-1, 230, R-Jr.)

33 Amari Gainer (6-3, 225, R-Jr.)

Cornerback

13 Omarion Cooper (6-0, 188, So.)

20 Azareye’h Thomas (6-2, 188, Fr.)

Cornerback

8 Renardo Green (6-0, 185, R-Jr.)

7 Jarrian Jones (6-0, 189, Jr.)

Nickel back

3 Kevin Knowles (5-11, 185, So.)

21 Greedy Vance (5-11, 170, R-So.)

Safety

10 Jammie Robinson (5-11, 203, R-Jr.)

38 Shyheim Brown (6-2, 205, R-Fr.)

BUCK - Safety

27 Akeem Dent (6-1, 199, R-Jr.)

1 Jarques McClellion (6-0, 180, R-Sr.)

Special teams

Place-kicker

88 Ryan Fitzgerald (6-1, 198, R-So.)

97 Aidan Shahriari (5-11, 185, R-So.)

Punter

29 Alex Mastromanno (6-1, 220, R-So.)

43 Mac Chiumento (6-4, 213, Fr.)

Kick return

5 Deuce Spann (6-4, 203, R-So.) or

11 Sam McCall (6-1, 187, Fr.)

Kick return

4 Mycah Pittman (5-11, 203, R-Jr.)

9 Lawrance Toafili (6-0, 187, R-So.)

Punt return

4 Mycah Pittman (5-11, 203, R-Jr.)

6 Keyshawn Helton (5-9, 175, R-Sr.) or

11 Sam McCall (6-1, 187, Fr.)

{{ article.author_name }}