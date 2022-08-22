FSU releases depth chart; Maurice Smith out for opener
Florida State coach Mike Norvell released a depth chart ahead of Saturday's Week Zero game against Duquesne at 5 p.m. (ACC Network).
Norvell has confirmed that center Maurice Smith will miss the opener. Darius Washington, who started 20 games between right tackle and left tackle, is in the top spot at center.
Smith had started 17 games at center over the past three years. He played in nine games (eight starts) in 2021.
Look for a full depth chart analysis and a podcast discussion later on Monday.
Offense
Quarterback
13 Jordan Travis (6-1, 212, R-Jr.)
18 Tate Rodemaker (6-4, 196, R-So.)
10 AJ Duffy (6-2, 214, Fr.)
Running back
8 Treshaun Ward (5-10, 192, R-So.)
3 Trey Benson (6-1, 215, R-So.)
Running back
9 Lawrance Toafili (6-0, 187, R-So.)
29 Rodney Hill ((5-10, 186, Fr.)
Wide receiver
80 Ontaria Wilson (6-0, 175, R-Sr.) or
5 Deuce Spann (6-4, 203, R-So.)
Wide receiver
11 Malik McClain (6-4, 200, So.) or
14 Johnny Wilson (6-7, 235, R-So.)
Wide receiver
4 Mycah Pittman (5-11, 203, R-Jr.)
88 Kentron Poitier (6-3, 205, R-So.)
Tight end
87 Camren McDonald (6-4, 245, R-Sr.)
19 Wyatt Rector (6-2, 233, R-Jr.)
Tight end
85 Markeston Douglas (6-4, 270, R-So.)
45 Preston Daniel (6-4, 242, R-So.) or
48 Jackson West (6-4, 243, So.)
Left tackle
52 Robert Scott (6-5, 334, R-So.)
72 Julian Armella (6-6, 314, Fr.)
Left guard
75 Dillan Gibbons (6-5, 327, R-Sr.)
77 Bryson Estes (6-3, 302, R-Fr.)
Center
76 Darius Washington (6-4 ,300, R-So.)
67 Thomas Shrader (6-5, 300, R-So.)
Right guard
71 D’Mitri Emannuel (6-2, 300, R-Sr.)
79 Jazston Turnetine (6-7, 336, R-Sr.)
Right tackle
58 Bless Harris (6-5, 308, R-Jr.)
70 Lloyd Willis (6-7, 306, R-So.)
Defense
Defensive tackle
0 Fabien Lovett (6-4, 318, R-Jr.)
12 Jarrett Jackson (6-6, 300, R-Jr.)
Defensive tackle
91 Robert Cooper (6-2, 335, R-Sr.)
99 Malcolm Ray (6-2, 285, R-So.) or
44 Joshua Farmer (6-3, 304, R-Fr.)
FOX - DE
6 Dennis Briggs Jr. (6-4, 280 R-Jr.)
35 Leonard Warner or 56 Patrick Payton
Defensive end
9 Derrick McLendon (6-4, 245, R-So.) or
5 Jared Verse (6-4, 248, R-So.)
Linebacker
4 Kalen DeLoach (6-1, 211, R-Jr.) or
46 DJ Lundy (6-1, 232, R-So.)
Linebacker
15 Tatum Bethune (6-1, 230, R-Jr.)
33 Amari Gainer (6-3, 225, R-Jr.)
Cornerback
13 Omarion Cooper (6-0, 188, So.)
20 Azareye’h Thomas (6-2, 188, Fr.)
Cornerback
8 Renardo Green (6-0, 185, R-Jr.)
7 Jarrian Jones (6-0, 189, Jr.)
Nickel back
3 Kevin Knowles (5-11, 185, So.)
21 Greedy Vance (5-11, 170, R-So.)
Safety
10 Jammie Robinson (5-11, 203, R-Jr.)
38 Shyheim Brown (6-2, 205, R-Fr.)
BUCK - Safety
27 Akeem Dent (6-1, 199, R-Jr.)
1 Jarques McClellion (6-0, 180, R-Sr.)
Special teams
Place-kicker
88 Ryan Fitzgerald (6-1, 198, R-So.)
97 Aidan Shahriari (5-11, 185, R-So.)
Punter
29 Alex Mastromanno (6-1, 220, R-So.)
43 Mac Chiumento (6-4, 213, Fr.)
Kick return
5 Deuce Spann (6-4, 203, R-So.) or
11 Sam McCall (6-1, 187, Fr.)
Kick return
4 Mycah Pittman (5-11, 203, R-Jr.)
9 Lawrance Toafili (6-0, 187, R-So.)
Punt return
4 Mycah Pittman (5-11, 203, R-Jr.)
6 Keyshawn Helton (5-9, 175, R-Sr.) or
11 Sam McCall (6-1, 187, Fr.)
Follow The Osceola on Facebook
Follow The Osceola on Twitter
Subscribe to the Osceola's YouTube channel
Subscribe to the Osceola's podcasts on Apple
Subscribe to the Osceola's podcasts on Spotify