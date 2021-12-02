FSU reserve OL Ira Henry the latest Taggart signee to enter transfer portal

Former Florida State football coach Willie Taggart signed nine offensive linemen in his two recruiting classes in Tallahassee.

With offensive guard Ira Henry entering the transfer portal on Thursday, the Seminoles have just two of those nine remaining -- tackle Darius Washington and center Maurice Smith.

Henry was one of five offensive linemen brought in by Taggart's staff in 2019, and he leaves without ever making much of a contribution on Saturdays, other than blocking on some special-teams units.

According to Pro Football Focus, Henry only played 16 snaps on offense this season, with 15 of them coming in a blowout win against UMass. He is the third lineman from that class to leave the program.

