FSU reserve OL Ira Henry the latest Taggart signee to enter transfer portal
Former Florida State football coach Willie Taggart signed nine offensive linemen in his two recruiting classes in Tallahassee.
With offensive guard Ira Henry entering the transfer portal on Thursday, the Seminoles have just two of those nine remaining -- tackle Darius Washington and center Maurice Smith.
Henry was one of five offensive linemen brought in by Taggart's staff in 2019, and he leaves without ever making much of a contribution on Saturdays, other than blocking on some special-teams units.
According to Pro Football Focus, Henry only played 16 snaps on offense this season, with 15 of them coming in a blowout win against UMass. He is the third lineman from that class to leave the program.
***Don't miss our exclusive FSU sports coverage. 30-day Free Trial***
Dontae Lucas, who also was a member of that group, left the team during the 2021 season and is still in the transfer portal. Junior college transfer Jay Williams left earlier and transferred to FAMU.
Taggart signed four offensive linemen in 2018, and all of them left without ever really contributing.
Christian Meadows was medically disqualified, Christian Armstrong left the program before the 2020 season, Chaz Neal transferred to FAU, and Jalen Goss also recently went into the transfer portal.
The two who remain with the Seminoles -- Smith and Washington -- both have been starters for most of the past two seasons.
---------------------------------------------------
Talk about this story with other Florida State football fans in the Tribal Council