Florida State entered the Super Regional having managed just one run in 14 innings, leading to the storyline that Georgia was the better offensive team and would provide more pop at the plate.

The Seminoles’ lineup shredded that theory with crooked numbers in both games of the Super Regionals. While Mack Leonard gave FSU a quality start of 4.1 innings, it was Kat Sandercock's lights-out, drama-filled save — stranding the bases loaded in the sixth inning as well as runners in scoring position in the seventh inning — that helped steady the Seminoles and help them return to the Women's College World Series.

Battle-tested after a regular season in which they faced seven national seeds, FSU did what it needed in every phase of the game to sweep the Supers from Georgia. Kalei Harding had a two-out, two-run double in the third inning as FSU took control and pulled away with a 4-2 victory on Friday night.

Hallie Wacaser added an RBI single in the fourth for FSU (55-9), which advances to the Women’s CWS for the 12th time in program history and fifth time under Lonni Alameda (with all five since 2014). The Seminoles won slow-pitch AIAW titles in 1981 and ’82, a fast-pitch championship in 2018 and were the national runners-up in 2021.

The celebration was on early with Sydney Sherrill the biggest cheerleader in the stands, which were packed with FSU fans (and a small contingent of Georgia fans) but also a large group of alumni softball players. FSU drew 2,006 fans on Thursday and Friday’s crowd of 2,013 was fired up as they cheered for another trip to Oklahoma City.

FSU scored three runs with the benefit of back-to-back hit batters (Bethaney Keen and Josie Muffley) to lead off the third inning. Kaley Mudge grounded out to advance the runners into scoring position, with Jahni Kerr bringing in the first run on a fielder’s choice. Harding then ripped a two-out double, bringing home Kerr and pinch runner Autumn Belviy. While Belivy was initially called out, upon review she was ruled safe and FSU jumped in front.

Leonard tossed 4.1 innings, allowing one earned run on two hits and striking out four. The senior right-hander allowed just Jaydyn Goodwin’s double and Jaiden Fields’ single in the third, with Goodwin scoring on a groundout.

Leonard exited after giving up a one-out walk in the fifth to Goodwin. But Makenna Reid got Fields and Lauren Burnett to strike out to end the fifth.

Kalei Harding’s throwing error in the sixth allowed the leadoff runner, Dallis Goodnight, to reach and she later scored to cut the Georgia deficit to 4-2. Kat Sandercock entered with two on and no out, giving up a walk to Jayda Kearney to load the bases. But she then induced a weak pop up from Sara Mosley, struck out Sydney Kuma and then struck out Sydney Chambley to end the threat.

What Sandercock started on Thursday she closed just 28 hours later, setting off a wild celebration at the Seminole Softball Complex. The crowds on Thursday and Friday were two of the five biggest in program history.

Although she gave up a leadoff single in the seventh, Sandercock was able to get the next three hitters. In her final three games over six days at Jo Anne Graf Field, Sandercock had a 59-pitch perfect game to seal a regional victory, tossed 5.2 innings on Thursday in a victory and recorded a tense save (her ninth of 2023) on Friday.

The Seminoles, and the fans, can exhale and enjoy a long weekend of Super Regionals. They have already punched their ticket and a trip to OKC.

Georgia ended its season at 42-15.