The Florida State football team's absence from College Football Playoff position was extremely brief.

After the Seminoles were jumped last week by Washington to fall to fifth in the CFP rankings, FSU jumped back up to No. 4 in the penultimate rankings that were released Tuesday night.

FSU, along with Michigan, Washington and Oregon, passed Ohio State in the updated rankings, with the Buckeyes dropping from No. 2 to No. 6 in the wake of their loss at Michigan over the weekend.

The Seminoles (12-0, 8-0) completed their fourth 12-0 regular season in program history with a 24-15 win at rival Florida Saturday. They remain the lowest ranked of the four remaining Power Five unbeatens behind No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 Washington.

No. 7 Texas and No. 8 Alabama round out the list of teams being considered for the College Football Playoff entering this final weekend before the field is announced.

FSU's final hurdle on the path to a return to the College Football Playoff is an ACC Championship Game matchup against No. 14 Louisville (10-2, 7-1 in ACC) Saturday at 8 p.m. (ABC) at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

If FSU wins that game and improves to 13-0, it is widely expected, even with the injury to star quarterback Jordan Travis, that FSU will make its first CFP appearance since 2014.

In his weekly appearance on the rankings show, CFP committee chair Boo Corrigan addressed how FSU was judged differently with Tate Rodemaker replacing Travis at quarterback in the Seminoles' win at Florida.

"Different team without Jordan Travis. Tate Rodemaker, in the game and a half that he's been playing, has done well, has managed the game," Corrigan said. "Trey Benson getting three touchdowns during the course of that game, as we talked about last week, it's more than just one player, but obviously they're a different team without Travis."

While some college football personalities have tried to argue that an undefeated FSU could get left out, that notion was largely shut down by the ESPN panel in the wake of the release of Tuesday's updated rankings.

"If you're a Florida State fan, you should be very, very excited about these rankings because, in my mind, if you look behind them you have Oregon. Oregon and Washington is going to take care of themselves. One is going to be in, one is going to be out..." ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit said on the broadcast. "I find it very hard to imagine based on these rankings that if Florida State were to win, even without Jordan Travis, that Texas or Alabama has a chance to go by them. I think based on what we just saw, if you're Florida State, it looks like you're four quarters away from controlling your own destiny and securing a spot in the playoff."

"They win, they're in," Greg McElroy added. "We don't even need to entertain the idea of a one-loss team jumping them a la Texas and Alabama. Florida State is in. They're going to take care of business this weekend and they're going to be in. And they deserve to be because the results have to matter. They're undefeated."

With LSU winning Texas A&M last week, the Tigers remain the Seminoles' best win at No. 13 in the updated CFP rankings. Clemson also improved to No. 23 to keep FSU with two wins over currently ranked teams. Elsewhere in the ACC, Louisville and NC State (No. 19) give the conference four ranked teams in the second-to-last CFP rankings of the season.

After conference championship games this weekend, the CFP committee will announce the final four-team playoff field (the playoff expands to 12 teams next season) on Sunday at noon on ESPN.



