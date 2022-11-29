FSU rises in CFP standings
Florida State moved up three spots to No. 13 in the College Football Playoff standings that were released on Tuesday night.
The Seminoles (9-3) were 14th in the Assocated Press and coaches polls, with LSU one spot behind at No. 14.
Going into the conference championship weekend, the top four teams: No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Michigan, No. 3 TCU and No. 4 Southern Cal.
Ohio State took the fifth spot, followed by Alabama. Clemson is the top ACC team at No. 9 following Saturday's loss to South Carolina. The full CFP standings can be viewed here.
The final CFP rankings will be announced on Sunday afternoon, with the release of the four-team playoff, New Year's Six games and full field of bowl games. Bowl projections for FSU can be viewed here.
