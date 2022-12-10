Even a struggling Florida State kept up the tradition: Beat Louisville in Tallahassee.

Caleb Mills scored 16 points and Cameron Corhen had nine of his season-high 15 points in the second half as Florida State rolled in its ACC home opener, 75-53 over Louisville on Saturday afternoon.

Matt Cleveland added 12 points and eight rebounds for FSU (2-9, 1-1 ACC), which led by double figures and was comfortably in control in the second half. The Seminoles were also able to insert the Green Team in the final two minutes.

FSU won its sixth straight game against Louisville, a streak that began with a Feb. 2019 win. This is also the Seminoles’ fourth straight win over the Cardinals at the Donald L. Tucker Center.

Naheem McLeod had six points and five rebounds but played far better on the defensive end. He had a season-high six blocks, including two on one sequence in the second half.

The Seminoles shot 28 of 62 (45.2 percent) from the floor and had just nine turnovers.

El Ellis, who played at Tallahassee Community College, scored 15 points on 5 of 17 shooting for Louisville (0-9). The Cardinals had most of their success from the perimeter, shooting 9 of 21 (42.9 percent).

FSU played its first game in a week and for the first time since losing Cam'Ron Fletcher to a season-ending knee injury. Fletcher was often seen standing up on the bench cheering and encouraging teammates.