It's not easy to replace the level of running back production Florida State lost after the 2023 season in one offseason.

Gone is Trey Benson, he of the 1,896 rushing yards and 23 rushing touchdowns over the last two seasons. Also gone are Rodney Hill and CJ Campbell, two minor contributors a season ago (307 combined rushing yards and two touchdowns) who would have likely stepped into larger shoes this fall.

You certainly wouldn't know that FSU is replacing three of its top five running backs from last season with how things have gone this spring. Especially over the last few practices, the running backs have found their groove and shown off their collective potential in a major way with quite a few explosive runs.

"I'm seeing growth in it. Guys are growing in their confidence in the technique, fundamentals, overall execution," FSU coach Mike Norvell said of the run game last week. "We've got an explosive group of backs. You give them space, they've got an opportunity to make something happen."

While Benson was a remarkably explosive big-play running back in 2023 with six runs of 30-plus yards, four runs of 40-plus yards and three of 50-plus yards — all in the top 20 nationally — FSU's run game wasn't especially consistent down to down last fall.

The Seminoles' 4.54 yards per carry average in 2023 was actually the team's worst in Norvell's four seasons leading the program, nearly a yard worse than the 5.47 yards per carry the 2022 FSU team averaged and 46th nationally.

That leaves plenty of room for improvement in 2024, both from the offensive line and the running back room working together to rediscover the consistent run game that has been a staple of Norvell teams throughout his coaching career.

The early returns on this FSU running back room this spring have been positive as the group appears talented and quite deep even with the somewhat significant losses off last year's team.

"We're still a versatile group," FSU running back Lawrance Toafili said early this spring. "We've got backs that have good speed, All of us really have good speed, but we've got backs who are more power runners and we've got speed guys. I feel like we reloaded."

Toafili, one of a dwindling number of players who have been on the team for Norvell's entire FSU tenure, has been productive throughout his FSU career. He's surpassed 350 rushing yards in three of his four seasons as a Seminole and enters his fifth and final season of eligibility with 1,439 career rushing yards, 690 career receiving yards and 16 career total touchdowns as a valuable weapon that can be moved all over the field on offense.

Toafili also entered this spring bulked up a bit more at 196 pounds, up nearly 10 pounds from his listed playing weight last fall of 188 pounds.

"I think he understands the offense in and out. He understands the ins and outs at just about every position. He understands everything the receivers are doing, everything the tight ends are doing, he understands the protections," FSU running backs coach David Johnson said of Toafili. "So he's able to help those new guys coming in and let them know the importance of all the little things that we're doing. He was getting onto them just now about a few little things, he thought they got a little tired today. Just bringing his leadership with those guys has been big for us. I've really enjoyed having LT around because he's like having another coach out there."