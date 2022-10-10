Florida State head coach Mike Norvell took a wait-and-see approach when discussing running back Treshaun Ward's status for this week on Monday afternoon.

Ward, FSU's leading rusher this season, left the Seminoles' 19-17 loss to NC State with an arm injury in the second quarter. He returned to the sidelines in the second half in street clothes with a sling on his right arm.

"We'll see as the week goes on with him," Norvell said. "Tre is extremely talented. His durability is something that's been such a strength. and he's been such a constant impact for us. We'll see as this week goes on. I know he's going to do everything in his power to be available but we'll see as things play out throughout the week."

However, Ward seemed to call this possibility into some question when he posted a picture of himself seemingly in a hospital bed on Instagram mere minutes after Norvell talked about his potential status for Saturday's game against Clemson.