FSU running back Treshaun Ward's status unknown coming into Clemson week
Florida State head coach Mike Norvell took a wait-and-see approach when discussing running back Treshaun Ward's status for this week on Monday afternoon.
Ward, FSU's leading rusher this season, left the Seminoles' 19-17 loss to NC State with an arm injury in the second quarter. He returned to the sidelines in the second half in street clothes with a sling on his right arm.
"We'll see as the week goes on with him," Norvell said. "Tre is extremely talented. His durability is something that's been such a strength. and he's been such a constant impact for us. We'll see as this week goes on. I know he's going to do everything in his power to be available but we'll see as things play out throughout the week."
However, Ward seemed to call this possibility into some question when he posted a picture of himself seemingly in a hospital bed on Instagram mere minutes after Norvell talked about his potential status for Saturday's game against Clemson.
Should Ward be unavailable, as this picture could indicate, it would be a blow to the Seminoles' run game for as long as he's out. Ward has been the Seminoles' most consistent running back, leading the team in both rushing yards (488, 37th nationally) and yards per carry (6.78, 30th nationally).
FSU does have other backs who have had success this season in Oregon transfer Trey Benson and Lawrance Toafili. However, the FSU run game, which ranks 11th nationally at 5.57 yards per carry, has been at its most successful when Ward is on the field.
And it doesn't help matters that FSU is going against a Clemson defense Saturday that is allowing just 2.20 yards per carry, second fewest nationally and fewest among Power Five programs.