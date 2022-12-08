Trey Benson went from a question mark to an exclamation point. And now Florida State’s top running back is returning in 2023, he announced on Thursday.

Benson ran for 965 yards and nine touchdowns, averaging 6.8 yards per carry in his first full season. The 6-foot-1, 215-pound Benson had four 100-yard rushing games in FSU’s last five regular-season games, setting a career-high in carries (20) against Florida and a career-best in rushing yards at Syracuse (163).

"First off, I'd like to thank the man upstairs because without him, I wouldn't be here today. Also, I'd like to thank my teammates and my coach for helping me grow into the person I want to be. Therefore, I'll see y'all in 2023. Go 'Noles," Benson said in a video he recorded in his locker.