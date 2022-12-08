FSU running back Trey Benson returning for 2023 season
Trey Benson went from a question mark to an exclamation point. And now Florida State’s top running back is returning in 2023, he announced on Thursday.
Benson ran for 965 yards and nine touchdowns, averaging 6.8 yards per carry in his first full season. The 6-foot-1, 215-pound Benson had four 100-yard rushing games in FSU’s last five regular-season games, setting a career-high in carries (20) against Florida and a career-best in rushing yards at Syracuse (163).
"First off, I'd like to thank the man upstairs because without him, I wouldn't be here today. Also, I'd like to thank my teammates and my coach for helping me grow into the person I want to be. Therefore, I'll see y'all in 2023. Go 'Noles," Benson said in a video he recorded in his locker.
With just 35 yards in FSU's bowl game against Oklahoma on Dec. 29, Benson would have the 17th 1,000-yard rushing season in FSU history and first since Cam Akers had 1,205 yards in 2019. Warrick Dunn and Dalvin Cook accomplished the feat three times, while Greg Allen and Akers did it twice. Benson will have a shot to match Allen and Akers in 2023.
A redshirt sophomore who transferred from Oregon following a major knee injury in 2020, Benson made a quick impression in FSU’s spring game. He earned more carries as the season went on, in part due to Treshaun Ward’s injury but also because of his toughness and elusiveness. Benson had 94 carries in his final six games, helping the Seminoles accumulate 200 or more rushing yards in each of their final seven games.
Benson’s ability to break tackles (he prompted defenders to miss 77 tackles, according to Pro Football Focus) made FSU’s run game so special in 2022. The Seminoles led the ACC with 2,614 rushing yards, which is the most since they racked up 2,628 in 2016.
