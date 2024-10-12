Advertisement
Jamir Watkins named to All-ACC team, FSU picked to finish 15th in league
Jamir Watkins led FSU in scoring and rebounding last year.
• Bob Ferrante
FSU women picked to finish fifth in ACC hoops preseason poll
Ta'Niya Latson, Makayla Timpson named to preseason All-ACC first-team.
• Bob Ferrante
Seminole Sidelines: FSU lands OL Daniel Pierre Louis, recruiting nuggets
What does Daniel Pierre Louis bring to FSU and more recruiting nuggets.
• Patrick Burnham
Defense stands out in FSU's final practice availability before Duke game
A number of defensive players made plays Tuesday morning in the Seminoles' final availability before Friday's game.
• Curt Weiler
Osceola Video: Alex Atkins on development from Andre' Otto, Jaylen Early
FSU offensive coordinator Alex Atkins discusses the development of young linemen like Andre' Otto and Jaylen Early.
• Curt Weiler
FSU's 2024 struggles rooted in lack of depth from 2021, '22 HS classes
2025 PROSPECT RANKINGS
