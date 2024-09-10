Construction crews worked day and night on Doak Campbell Stadium ahead of the football team’s opener last week. There’s also a crane and work crews nearby as the early stages of the football operations building are taking shape.

With all of the activity and more than $400 million being spent on the two football projects, as well as requests from all of the coaches on Florida State’s campus, why would the athletics department launch another sport? The Seminoles will add women’s lacrosse, which is set to play in the spring of 2026, and have already hired coach Sara Tisdale.

The answer is Title IX, a law that requires universities that receive federal dollars to make strides in its offerings of women’s athletics and expand the number of scholarships or opportunities for women to compete in athletics.

“We did a comprehensive Title IX review of where we were when I became athletic director, working with (FSU general counsel) Carolyn Egan,” FSU athletics director Michael Alford told the Osceola. “And just looking at what our numbers were, what our facilities are, the opportunities we provide our student-athletes, so it was a comprehensive Title IX review. After that review, it was obvious we needed to add a sport because we want to always make sure we’re in compliance with Title IX.”

According to the Department of Education’s database, FSU had 29,475 full-time undergraduates in 2022-23 (the last year data is reported). Of those undergrads, there are 12,447 men and 17,028 women. FSU athletics must continue to add opportunities for women to remain in compliance with Title IX, which in large part evaluates the male-to-female ratio of the undergraduates.

In the latest part of the Osceola’s series, which takes a look at how the transformation of the NCAA applies to FSU athletics and its future, we take a look at not only the need to add another sport but the desire to do so at a high level.