Cam Leiter didn’t have much control and neither did a Florida State reliever. The Seminoles even had two errors. But Florida State’s bats? They were hot early and late. Jaxson West hit a three-run double in the seventh to break open a tie game as FSU held off upset-minded Illinois 13-7 on Saturday night in the First Pitch Invitational at Greenville, S.C. Max Williams and DeAmez Ross each scored three runs as the Seminoles remain perfect in 2024. James Tibbs went 4 for 6 with a home run, two-run single and an RBI single. Tibbs hit his sixth home run of the season. Cam Smith also had a two-run single as the Seminoles jumped in front 7-0 after four innings.

Ben Barrett (1-0) tossed 3.2 shutout innings as the Seminoles improved to 9-0 after a long Saturday in which they knocked off Michigan State 11-2 in a game that began at 12:30 p.m. The Seminoles have now scored 10 or more runs in six of nine games, including both victories on Saturday. But Illinois (4-6) was able to score two runs in the fourth and then chase Cam Leiter in the fifth. The FSU ace hit a batter and then issued back-to-back walks before the coaches turned to left-hander Carson Dorsey. He hit a batter to bring in a run and Illinois later added runs on a single and a wild pitch before Dorsey settled down and got a pair of strikeouts to end the inning with FSU clinging to a 7-3 lead. Dorsey then gave up a pair of one-out walks in the sixth before Illinois had a pair of RBI singles to tie the game. Illinois’ lead was short-lived as FSU scored four runs in the top of the seventh, including West’s bases-clearing double.



Leiter pitched just four innings, allowing seven hits and five earned runs. He gave up four walks and hit a batter while tossing four strikeouts. Dorsey gave up two earned runs in 1.1 innings despite allowing just a hit. He walked three, hit a batter and also struck out three. Barrett then came into the game and closed the door, scattering four hits, striking out two and walking one. The Illini stranded 13 runners.

