FSU's bats productive, Ben Barrett shuts door in 13-7 win over Illinois
Cam Leiter didn’t have much control and neither did a Florida State reliever. The Seminoles even had two errors. But Florida State’s bats? They were hot early and late.
Jaxson West hit a three-run double in the seventh to break open a tie game as FSU held off upset-minded Illinois 13-7 on Saturday night in the First Pitch Invitational at Greenville, S.C. Max Williams and DeAmez Ross each scored three runs as the Seminoles remain perfect in 2024.
James Tibbs went 4 for 6 with a home run, two-run single and an RBI single. Tibbs hit his sixth home run of the season. Cam Smith also had a two-run single as the Seminoles jumped in front 7-0 after four innings.
Ben Barrett (1-0) tossed 3.2 shutout innings as the Seminoles improved to 9-0 after a long Saturday in which they knocked off Michigan State 11-2 in a game that began at 12:30 p.m. The Seminoles have now scored 10 or more runs in six of nine games, including both victories on Saturday.
But Illinois (4-6) was able to score two runs in the fourth and then chase Cam Leiter in the fifth. The FSU ace hit a batter and then issued back-to-back walks before the coaches turned to left-hander Carson Dorsey. He hit a batter to bring in a run and Illinois later added runs on a single and a wild pitch before Dorsey settled down and got a pair of strikeouts to end the inning with FSU clinging to a 7-3 lead.
Dorsey then gave up a pair of one-out walks in the sixth before Illinois had a pair of RBI singles to tie the game.
Illinois’ lead was short-lived as FSU scored four runs in the top of the seventh, including West’s bases-clearing double.
Leiter pitched just four innings, allowing seven hits and five earned runs. He gave up four walks and hit a batter while tossing four strikeouts.
Dorsey gave up two earned runs in 1.1 innings despite allowing just a hit. He walked three, hit a batter and also struck out three.
Barrett then came into the game and closed the door, scattering four hits, striking out two and walking one.
The Illini stranded 13 runners.
Up next
FSU will play Western Michigan on Sunday at 3 p.m. The game will stream live on the Greenville Drive YouTube channel.