Warchant.com

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Since arriving at Florida State as an extremely slender freshman two years ago, James Blackman has never been bashful about his body type.

The ultra-confident quarterback would laugh off reporters' questions about his lack of bulk and describe himself as a "different kind of skinny."

These days, Blackman has even more reason to be proud of his physique.

While making the trip to Miami on Friday night as a guest of head coach Willie Taggart at Taggart's final spring booster tour stop, Blackman was asked by a reporter what he's been doing to improve his game this offseason.

"I think you asked me that because you see ... (looks at both biceps) ... you see we've got a little bit of muscle," Blackman said with a wide smile.

While no one is going to confuse Blackman with a heavyweight bodybuilder just yet, the redshirt sophomore quarterback has indeed been making strides in the weight room -- and at the training table.

"I feel like I've been doing a lot better in the weight room," Blackman said. "Doing a lot better in the training room. Just learning how to become a professional.

"I've been doing all the little things. Working out and putting in all the extra time."