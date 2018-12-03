Thank you Florida State University for some of the BEST years of my life. Through prayer and the help of my family and coaches, I believe I made the right decision for me. I will forever LOVE my team and my school! 🍢🦅 #NoleBlooded #ForeverANole -Spider-Burns🕷🕸 https://t.co/8tprHmzQ1T

Junior defensive end Brian Burns, who led Florida State with 10.0 sacks and 15.5 tackles for loss this past season, will not be back for an encore.

As expected, Burns is declaring early for the NFL Draft. He confirmed the news in an interview Monday with Yahoo Sports and then later followed up with a post on Twitter.

“Florida State has been some of the best years of my life,” Burns told Yahoo Sports. “These last three years have been great playing with my teammates, but I feel like this is my opportunity, and time for me to go.”

Just last week, Burns was named a first-team All-ACC defensive end.

Burns and his family members told Yahoo Sports it was a difficult decision to leave college because he loved Florida State so much, but he added that he's confident the 'Noles are heading in the right direction.

“I never intended on finishing my college career the way we did this season (with a 5-7 record),” Burns said. “It’s a little frustrating. They’ll turn it around in years to come. I’m glad they have Willie Taggart there to get program back to where it used to be.”

With Burns leaving, Florida State's projected starters at defensive end in 2019 will be juniors Josh Kaindoh and Janarius Robinson.

Robinson finished his sophomore campaign with 27 tackles, 3 tackles for loss and 1 sack. Kaindoh, who was limited by injuries, had 19 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and 3 sacks.

The Seminoles also will return some promising underclassmen, including Dennis Briggs Jr., who will be a redshirt freshman next season after playing in only four games this fall.

