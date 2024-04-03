Florida State again used the long ball to support a full-bullpen game from the pitching staff and secure win No. 24.

Max Williams had a home run and James Tibbs followed a few batters later with a two-run shot in the fifth inning as the No. 14 Seminoles defeated Bethune-Cookman 5-2, picking up a 24th win — one more than the 2023 team’s total.

John Abraham struggled early in an opener role, allowing a pair of earned runs in the second inning. But the relievers then put zeroes on the scoreboard, notably Yoel Tejeda’s three shutout innings. Tejeda (1-0) allowed a hit, a walk and a wild pitch but had four strikeouts.

For the second straight day, the Seminoles essentially tossed a full game with the bullpen. For a program that was very thin on pitching depth a year ago, it’s quite the accomplishment for the Seminoles to pick up wins Nos. 23 and 24 by showcasing bullpen depth.

Connor Hults struck out the side in the eighth as the Seminoles combined for 12 strikeouts on Wednesday. Hults earned his first save, tossing two shutout innings.

FSU now is 8-0 in midweek games in 2024.

Tibbs went 2 for 3, Max Williams went 2 for 4 and Jaime Ferrer had a triple and scored a run for FSU (24-4). The Seminoles went 23-31 in 2023, the first year for Link Jarrett.