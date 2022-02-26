FSU's Cleveland hits buzzer-beater to stun Virginia, 64-63

Freshman guard Matthew Cleveland caught a long pass with one second remaining and hit a turnaround 3-pointer at the buzzer to give the Florida State men's basketball team a stunning 64-63 victory Saturday at Virginia.

The shot, which capped off a dramatic double-digit comeback in the final four minutes, gave the Seminoles just their second win in their last 10 games and might have knocked the host Cavaliers out of contention for an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament.

"I did know it was good," Cleveland said, when asked if his shot felt on the money as soon as he released it. "Got the pass, turned and shot it ... I either knew it was good or it was long. Just glad it went in."

Cleveland scored 20 points to propel the Seminoles, who improved to 15-13 on the season and 8-10 in ACC play. Virginia falls to 17-12, 11-8.

