FSU's closeness to home a factor for three-star DE Tylon Lee

After a commitment to UCF this summer, Lee flipped his commitment to Ole Miss on Oct. 27. Now the Seminoles are looking to keep the 6-foot-5 and 225-pound edge rusher in-state. As it happens, being relatively close to home is a factor to consider.

An official visit to Florida State has been in the works for Pace (Fla.) defensive end Tylon Lee for a while. The Seminoles finally got him on campus for his official visit on Saturday as Florida State hosted rival Florida.

"Things are on the edge," Lee said when asked about where he is with his commitment. "Not in a bad way but in a good way. Pensacola is only an hour and a half away. You can't beat that at all, so that's a plus, especially for my family to be able to get over here and travel easily."

In comparison to a near six-hour drive from the top if the panhandle to Ole Miss in Oxford, Miss., the distance to Florida State may be what tips the scales if a flip were to happen.

Lee visited Florida State earlier in the year for a junior day visit, but had not visited since until Saturday. This late visit allowed him to connect with the coaching staff and learn more about the program.

"They work hard. They support you on and off the field. They set you to a high standard and they have a goal of what they want to do and accomplish. Just build the program up as it goes. Everybody around is supportive. They have a nice culture," Lee said.

"Just how the coaches are with their players — the connection with them — and how they kept it real with their players," he continued. "It's like they are another parent but in a coaching way. They will love you, they'll be hard on you but they'll also tell you what's right and what's wrong."

Florida State seems to prefer Lee as a versatile defender on the edge. Lee put on over 30 pounds over the course of the offseason and has been recruited with the intent to play defensive end but also move out to outside and middle linebacker. Lee watched a defense that for a large portion of the night looked more competitive than they have all season.

"It was a great. They fought on both sides of the ball. It didn't turn out how they wanted to turn out but I loved the way they got out there. They didn't let nothing bother them — they still put fight into it. Always attacked no matter what happened," Lee said.

Lee also got to speak one-on-one with coach Mike Norvell before the game on Saturday.

"He told me what he saw in my eyes. As a young man, it really touched my soul. He's one of the realest coaches I've probably ever talked to or met," Lee said.

Lee said that he may take his recruitment to signing day but there is also a chance that he announces his intentions before Wednesday. When asked if he had an idea of what his decision would be, Lee said that God would lead him in the right path for him.