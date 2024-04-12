“This is my first spring in college, period,” Jones said. “Just having the ability to work out, too. Just lift weights has been able to help my game. … I’ve been able to improve my game every day.”

Jones benefitted from his time at Georgia, on the practice field and in games (he had 16 tackles and two sacks in two seasons). He’s healthy and learning as Jones makes the transition to FSU. When asked about his spring, Jones immediately used the word “amazing” and said he’s thankful to be injury-free.

“Marvin has gotten better really with every practice that we’ve had,” defensive ends coach John Papuchis said. “He’s got some natural ability to him. He’s starting to feel comfortable within the defense. And he’s starting to play fast and be productive and make plays.”

In a storyline that has repeated itself across the team, a transfer’s first steps may show their advanced knowledge of playing the sport at the college level while lacking the feel of a new team’s scheme within the speed of a practice. Marvin Jones Jr. is one such example — his first practices didn’t leave a negative impression, but coaches can now see the rapid development and the defensive end feels more comfortable in what Florida State’s coaches are teaching.

The broad concept that transfers plug-and-play into a new college football team overlooks the essential day-to-day learning, strength and conditioning and on-field work in spring practice ahead of the fall.

Jones has taken his game to another level in the last few weeks of practices, showing off his speed but also how tough he is to block in 1-on-1 drills as well as 11-on-11 periods. The 6-foot-5, 250-pound Jones “sacked” DJ Uiagalelei on Thursday, and he has in recent practices displayed an ability to stuff the run as well as rush the passer.

While focused on learning the offense, Jones Jr. said he has also made an effort to improve his hand placement, how he uses his hips and drive his feet.

“He’s on track,” FSU coach Mike Norvell said on Thursday. “The last week and a half, he’s accelerating his reactions, his confidence, the steps. All of the things he is doing. He’s what we thought.”

If Jones indeed plays like what the coaches envisioned, the defensive front could again be disruptive. Darrell Jackson and Joshua Farmer, who is sidelined this spring, will start for FSU in the interior and FSU has loaded up on transfer edge rushers with Jones, Sione Lolohea and Tomiwa Durojaiye to complement Patrick Payton (seven sacks in 2023).

The prospect of having a blend of speed and power with Jones and Payton at end is intriguing for the Seminoles.

“It’s been a lot of fun,” Jones said. “Quarterbacks always have to worry about one of us on each side. You can’t double team both of us. As long as we just keep working, I think we’ll raise hell for a lot of quarterbacks.”

That’s a good soundbite from Jones but he is far from the trash-talking Jared Verse. Or even Jones’ father, who was an All-American linebacker during his three-year FSU career in the 1990s. Jones Jr. is confident, but it’s understated.

“I knew him pretty well obviously through the recruiting process,” Papuchis said, reflecting on FSU’s pursuit of Jones Jr. in high school. “He is a pretty even-keel personality, but he is a competitor on the field. He has a lot of pride in his performance but he is not a loud, vocal person on the field.

“But he is loud with how he plays. I’ve been impressed with how he has approached his work."